Wrexham striker Paul Mullin was hospitalized with a punctured lung on Tuesday after colliding with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop during a pre-season friendly, an incident that left manager Phil Parkinson "fuming."

"I thought it was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a preseason game," Parkinson said after the 3-1 win at San Diego State's Snapdragon Stadium. "I can’t say anymore on it. I'm not happy with it at all."

The incident occurred during the 11th minute of the game when Bishop challenged Mullin just outside the box. Both players went down but the 28-year-old forward immediately grabbed at his side before being surrounded by players and medical personnel.

"I'm fuming," Parkinson said, adding that the injury Mullin sustained was a small puncture.

"I haven't seen the goalie and he's probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we're not very happy with him."

Ryan Reynolds, who turned the club around when he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney took over ownership in November 2020, tweeted his hopes for a "speedy recovery."

"Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire @Wrexham_AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery."

Mullin shared an update from the hospital early Wednesday morning.

"Thank you for all your messages!" he said in post to his Instagram Stories. "All good here!"

Parkinson did not comment on how much time Mullin could stand to miss. The regular season starts Aug. 5 for the Welsh club, which recently earned promotion to English soccer's fourth tier.

"Obviously it's a massive blow for us," Parkinson said "Injuries are part and parcel of football and you've got to deal with them as a group and we'll come out stronger."

Bishop tweeted an apology early Wednesday morning, saying there was "0 malicious intent" behind the collision.

"Just wanted to share my sincerest apologies to @PMullin7. A complete misjudgment and a genuine accident with 0 malicious intent at all! Wishing you the speediest recovery and hope to see you back scoring goals as soon as possible!"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.