Three-time All-Star pitcher Stephen Strasburg plans to retire from baseball, according to multiple reports on Thursday.

Strasburg's pending retirement would mark the end of one of the most hyped careers in recent MLB history. Strasburg certainly produced memorable moments during his 13-year career, winning a World Series and being named the championship series MVP in 2019.

But the hard-throwing right-hander will likely be remembered for his struggles with injuries throughout his time in the majors. His most recent injury surfaced in June when reports revealed that Strasburg suffers from "severe nerve damage."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He has not appeared in a MLB game since June 2022.

The Nationals have tentatively scheduled a press conference to announce Strasburg's retirement on Sept. 9. Washington is scheduled to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on that date.

NATIONALS’ STEPHEN STRASBURG, WHO ONCE SIGNED RECORD-BREAKING CONTRACT, HAS ‘SEVERE NERVE DAMAGE’: REPORT

Strasburg was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 draft. The last few seasons have been particularly injury-riddled for Strasburg. He signed a record-breaking, seven-year contract with the Nationals in 2019, but he has only managed to pitch 31.5 innings since he inked the deal.

In 2021, he underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021. He experienced more pain after he made a start after the surgery.

It remains unclear whether the Nationals and Strasburg will work on a settlement in an effort to reduce the total amount of money left on his contract.

Strasburg would finish his career with 113 wins against 62 losses and a 3.24 ERA. He made 30 or more starts just three times over his 13-year career due to injuries.

Prior to the start of the 2023 season, Strasburg threw a few bullpen sessions. But he was not able to report to spring training due to pain he experienced at the time.

Strasburg dazzled when he was throwing from the mound at San Diego State University. He then made his big league debut at 21 years old to much fanfare. He logged an impressive 14 strikeouts during his memorable debut.

When Strasburg was able to stay healthy, he was arguably one of the best pitchers in the game. But he ultimately could not overcome the injuries, and it became more challenging to recover from the setbacks as he got older.

In 2019, Strasburg became the fastest pitcher by innings to reach 1,500 strikeouts. He has largely been absent from Nationals Park this season. It now seems as though his next visit to the ballpark will be to reflect on his career instead of striking out batters.