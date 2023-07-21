As expected, it was all USA on Friday night (or Saturday afternoon if you were at the game).

The scoreboard didn’t look like it, but there’s a reason why sportsbooks didn’t even allow bettors to place wagers on the USWNT in their first Women’s World Cup game.

The USA took down Vietnam, 3-0, late Friday night in Auckland, New Zealand as they began their quest for a threepeat.

Sophia Smith found the back of the net in the 14th minute with her left foot to open up the scoreboard, and it would take a while for the U.S. to score again – Alex Morgan’s penalty kick in the 44th minute was even saved to keep it a one-goal game, but Smith scored again just before the half to put the United States up two.

Although it was hardly an onslaught on the scoreboard early, the States narrowly missed goals several times in the first half, and they were still clearly the better squad. Vietnam had possession just 34% of the time completing 53% of their passes – the U.S. finished 82% of its dishes in the first half.

It was more of the same in the second half, as well. It was far from their cleanest game on the pitch, but thankfully for them, it was a bit of a tuneup – Georgia versus The Citadel, if you will.

After captain Lindsay Horan scored the team’s third goal of the day in the 77th minute, she went up to a nearby camera and showed off the US Soccer logo on her jersey.

The United States recorded 28 shots, seven of them on target - Vietnam didn't have any.

In all, the USWNT held possession 66% of the time and completed 79% of its passes - Vietnam's pass accuracy was just 49%. The U.S. outcornered Vietnam, 9-0.

Realistically, the scoreboard could have, and should have, looked a bit different - but a win is a win, and it's a good start.

The USWNT is back in action on Wednesday when they take on The Netherlands at 9 p.m. – they will end group play on Aug. 1 against Portugal – set your alarms for the 3 a.m. start.