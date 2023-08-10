Chicago Sky star guard Kahleah Copper took exception to a reporter's line of questioning during a postgame presser following an 88-79 loss to the Minnesota Lynx.

The reporter asked Copper, the 2021 WNBA Finals MVP, what the players on the Sky's bench need to do to perform better in future games.

Copper seemed to think the solution to the issue what abundantly clear.

"What they gotta do? What'd they do last game? That's a real question?" Copper responded "You for real?"

During Sunday's game against the Dallas Wings, the reserve players had a productive outing.

The reporter in question then attempted to clarify his question and acknowledge the bench players' performance from Sunday.

Cooper responded by saying the bench players need to simply score whenever they enter a game.

"So what they gotta do? Score, right? All right, bet," she said before walking away from the microphone.

The three reserves who took the court Tuesday combined for 12 points. Those numbers are particularly underwhelming compared to Sunday's performance, when the bench scored 33 points.

The Sky defeated the Wings 104-96 over the weekend.

Cooper is a three-time WNBA All-Star and continued her strong play Tuesday. She finished the game against the Lynx with 23 points, and she is averaging a career-best 19.4 points per game this season.

Cooper is also averaging 4.3 rebounds per contest.

Tuesday's loss dropped the Sky to 12-16 on the season. Chicago is scheduled to play the New York Liberty Friday at the Barclays Center.