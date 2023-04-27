Earlier this week, a Reddit rumor said Will Levis was telling people the Carolina Panthers were taking him with the first overall pick Thursday night.

Sportsbooks took note, as Levis' odds of being the first pick went from plus-4000 to 4-1.

"Will Levis is currently +4000 to be the first overall pick. Well ladies and gentleman, he’s telling friends and family Carolina will in fact take him on Thursday. You’re welcome," the Reddit user said early Tuesday.

When asked who his source was, the anonymous poster responded, "Will Levis."

Levis neither confirmed nor denied the rumor, but he did downplay it.

He was asked a day later whether it was true, and he replied with an adage as old as the World Wide Web.

"All I've said is don't believe everything you read on the internet," he said.

At the very least, Levis' odds to be a top five selection have skyrocketed. At one point, he was the heavy favorite to go second to the Houston Texans. Now, it's pretty much a four-man race for No. 2.

The Panthers own the first pick, and the consensus is they will select quarterback Bryce Young out of Alabama. Carolina traded a haul to acquire the pick, sending the Chicago Bears the ninth selection, a 2024 first-round pick, wide receiver D.J. Moore, the 61st pick this year and a second-round pick in 2025.

In his two full seasons as Kentucky's quarterback (24 games), Levis threw for 5,232 yards, 33 touchdowns and 23 interceptions with a 65.7 completion percentage.