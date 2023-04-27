Wild On Ice, the reigning Sunland Derby winner, was euthanized Thursday after suffering a hind leg injury at Churchill Downs while training for the Kentucky Derby next weekend, owner Frank Sumpter said.

The Texas-bred gelding suffered the injury just before 6 a.m. after racing five furlongs in 1:01.40, the track said in a news release.

Wild On Ice was evaluated on-site before being transported to a surgical facility for further examination, but Sumpter told the Associated Press that euthanasia was the best option because "so much could go wrong" with the type of injury that was sustained.

"I didn't want him to suffer," he said. "When you've got an injury in a joint like that, and it’s in their back legs, it's tough because they have to use so much to stand up in their back legs. So, yeah, it’s a tough, tough deal to make these hard decisions."

Sumpter continued, "It’s such a sad deal because he was training so well going up the ladder and was getting stronger all the time."

Wild On Ice was tied for 15th in the Derby standings after winning the Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby as a 35-1 long shot in New Mexico on March 26.

According to the El Paso Times, which first reported the news on Thursday, Wild On Ice was in position to become the first Texas-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby since 1950.

"Wild On Ice gave us so many great moments," Sumpter told the outlet. "He'll forever be remembered. It's a sad situation."

"These horses give us so many great moments in life, and our team puts in so many hours taking care of the horses. He had a fracture in his hind leg, and it was determined he couldn't be saved. Wild On Ice had so much heart."

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on May 6. Skinner, the Santa Anita Derby third-place finisher, will replace Wild On Ice in the 20-horse field.

