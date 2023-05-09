The wife of New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon is calling BS on a report Monday that indicated the two-time MLB All-Star would not return this season.

Rodon, who finalized a $162 million, six-year contract in December, started the season on the injured list with left forearm strain, but he has since been battling through back discomfort which has hindered his return.

"Don’t get your hopes up for Rodon pitching this season," Jomboy, a popular Yankees sports personality, said on his podcast "Talkin Yanks."

YANKEES GM BRIAN CASHMAN MAKES PLEA WITH FANS AFTER SLOW START: 'DON'T GIVE UP ON US'

"If we were to pass along things that have been passed along to us that are unverified, unsourced, un-whatever … some people are just like ‘eh, I don’t think it’s going to happen.’"

Rodon’s wife took to Twitter to dispute the report.

"Bulls---," she wrote.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rodon’s back issue popped up during his forearm rehab program.

"Definitely optimistic," Rodon said last week. "We've got various opinions, and they all seem to settle on the same thing, so I think that's the route that us as a group want to go."

Rodon said his forearm is fine, and he was scheduled to get an injection for his ailing back this week.

Rodon finished in sixth place in the NL Cy Young Award vote last year as a San Francisco Giant after a fifth-place finish in the AL vote in 2021 – he was named an All-Star in both seasons.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.