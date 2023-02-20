Chicago White Sox minor leaguer Anderson Comas took to social media to announce he is gay.

"Disclaimer: if you’re homophobic this post is may not for you or maby [sic] yes so you can see we all matters [sic] and we all are the same…," Comas began his post on Instagram.

"This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ [sic] community. I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters, I enjoy my work a lot, being a professional baseball player is the best thing that happened to me so I just wanna say something to those people that says that gay people can not be someone in this life, well look at me I’m Gay and I’m a professional athlete so that didn’t stopped [sic] me to make my dreams come true, I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there fitting for their dreams, please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it."

Billy Bean, not to be confused with Oakland Athletics GM Billy Beane, and Glenn Burke were the only major or minor league baseball players to ever publicly come out as gay. Both did after they retired from the game.

That makes Comas the only active player in baseball to be publicly gay.

Comas come out publicly now, but Chicago learned last year about his sexual orientation.

"Anderson first shared his news with us last year," White Sox assistant GM Chris Getz said, via The Athletic. "And I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development. I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate. With his social media post today, we all are so proud of Anderson and that he is comfortable sharing such an important personal part of his life so openly."

Comas, a 23-year-old outfielder from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, has made it as high as Single-A ball since he was signed in 2017.

In 21 games last year between the rookie Arizona Complex League and Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Comas had a slash line of .169/.192/.394 with four homers, four doubles and nine RBI.

Comas fared better in the Arizona Complex League, as he went 10-for-29 with his homers, doubles and RBI all coming there in eight games. Once he got to Single-A, he only went 2-for-42 in 13 games for Kannapolis.