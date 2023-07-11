Chicago White Sox All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito announced on social media Monday that he and his wife, Ariana Dubelko, have mutually agreed to end their marriage after more than four years together.

Giolito, 28, made the announcement in a lengthy Instagram post during Monday’s Home Run Derby.

"Ariana and I have made the difficult, but mutual, decision to amicably end our marriage. We have shared many memorable moments and experiences together, and want to emphasize our continued friendship and respect for one another," Giolito said.

"After thoughtful consideration and discussions, we have chosen to follow separate paths while maintaining the bond we have nurtured over the years. While our decision to end our marriage is undoubtedly a significant one, we are each committed to maintaining our friendship and supporting each other as we enter this new phase of our respective lives."

Giolito and Dubelko were first married in 2018. They celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary this past December.

According to TMZ Sports, Dubelko filed for divorce in a California court, citing "irreconcilable differences." A representative for Giolito told the outlet that the decision to split was mutual, noting that the state does not allow for a "joint filing."

"We emphasize our shared values of respect, understanding, and kindness, which have guided our decision-making process. We hold each other in high regard and intend to approach our separation with the utmost dignity and care," Giolito said.

"Although we will no longer be husband and wife, we look forward to remaining close friends and supporting each other's personal and professional endeavors."

Giolito was traded to Chicago in 2017. In January, he signed a one-year, $10.4 million deal and headed into the All-Star break with a 3.45 ERA.