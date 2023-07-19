The punch that Draymond Green landed on Jordan Poole during training camp in October was the start of a disappointing season for the Golden State Warriors.

After winning the organization's fourth NBA championship in eight years, the Warriors struggled during the regular season before falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Shortly after the playoff exit, Golden State traded Poole to the Washington Wizards for veteran point guard Chris Paul, ending Poole’s time in the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, Green joined "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone" and provided some background into what led to the punch.

"I don’t just hit people," Green said.

"Dialogue happens and dialogue happens over the course of time," he continued. "You usually ain't just triggered by something that fast to that degree. This is a team. You know what I’m saying? Ain’t nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. Dialogue of course happens over time."

"We know stuff that you don’t say amongst men," he added. "We know things that you have to stand on. As I’ve admitted before, I was wrong in the way I handled it for the situation where we were. But I’m a man at the end of the day. I stand on business."

After being traded, Poole was asked about the altercation with Green and the impact it had on the season, with Poole sidestepping the question.

"We’re in Washington now. Playing with Kuz [Kyle Kuzma], great duo," Poole responded. "Being able to really flourish, expand your game. And hopefully, a new team, lead an entire group of guys. It’s a challenge that we're up for."

When asked if he had spoken with Green since being traded, Poole looked away.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed the incident following the end of the season, saying it impacted the team during their championship defense.

"There was some of that that was lost this year, for sure," Kerr said when asked about the chemistry on the team during the season. "There's no hiding from it — the incident with Draymond and Jordan at the beginning of the year played a role in that. It's hard for that not to impact a team.

"Anytime some trust is lost, then it makes the process much more difficult, and there was some trust lost. That's as blunt as I can be. The only way to try to correct course is to continue to communicate with players and coaches, and those relationships have to be built. The bonds have to be built. I think that’s a major focus for us this offseason. We have to get back to what has made us really successful, which is a really trusting environment and a group that relies on one another and makes each other better."

Green signed a four-year, $100 million contract to remain in Golden State at the start of NBA free agency.

Green wished Poole well on the podcast, saying the young guard has a "bright future" in the league.