Former star NBA player Vince Carter is not buying what the Dallas Mavericks were selling following the team's controversial two-point loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

In the third quarter, the Mavs appeared to believe they would have possession after the ball went out of bounds, but the ball was ultimately given to the Warriors along the sideline.

Many of the Mavs players were already on the other side of the court when they realized the Warriors had the ball.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he plans on filing a protest with the league over the play.

But Carter pointed out the problem that he believes calls the Mavericks' protest into question.

"Even if you walk into the timeout thinking it’s your ball, you draw up a play for your team to take the ball out thinking it’s your ball," Carter said Thursday during an appearance on ESPN.

"If you notice, when the team walked back on the court, the ball was out in front of the Golden State Warriors’ bench. Not one player is there to take the ball out even if you think it’s your ball as a Dallas Maverick. The confusion could have been handled if your player’s down there taking the ball out, and he’s like, ‘Wait, it’s our ball. You said it’s our ball.’ Their five guys were on the other end of the court, so where’s the confusion?"

In 2020, the eight-time NBA All-Star signed a multiyear contract with ESPN to serve as an NBA and college basketball analyst.

The issue is not where the inbounds pass was coming from. But if the Mavericks did indeed think they had possession of the ball, it is unclear why nobody in a Mavericks uniform was on the baseline to receive the ball from the referee.

Cuban claimed the officials changed the initial ruling without notifying his team.

"For those wondering about the play with 1:54 to go on the 3rd, let me explain what happened," Cuban tweeted after the game. "The ref called Mavs ball. The announcer announced it. Then there was a timeout. During the time out the official changed the call and never told us. Then when they saw us line up as if it were our ball, he just gave the ball to the warriors. Never said a word to us They got an easy basketball. Crazy that it would matter in a 2 point game. Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA. All they had to do was tell us and they didn't."

There have been 35 protests in NBA history, but only eight have been successful.

It is unlikely that the Mavericks' protest will be the ninth successful protest. The Warriors went on to win 127-125. The loss dropped the Mavericks to 36-37 on the season.