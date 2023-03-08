Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn opened up about saving a man from a burning car in Texas when he appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday morning.

Osborn explained the "crazy situation" to co-host Ainsley Earhardt. The NFL player said he believed he was put in that spot for a reason as he revealed he wouldn’t have even, first, been in Texas if his trainer hadn’t moved to the state, and second, missed his first Uber ride.

"Initially I started running to the fire with Abdul and then I started thinking for a second. This car could blow up. We’re not sure what could happen with this vehicle. But my Uber driver, Abdul, we went right up to the car, he opened the passenger door," Osborn explained. "He was seeing if the driver was OK. We’re trying to see if he was alive and moving and things like that. And eventually we’re moving toward the car and back from the car because we don’t know if it would bust into more flames.

"Eventually the driver was able to muster enough strength to move his upper body to the passenger seat and kind of be able to pull his arms out and ask for help. And that’s when we all went down and we were able to pull him out. But we were still close to the car and we didn’t know whether it was going to blow up. I was able to pick him up and we were able to carry him 10-15 yards and we were able to get him out of that situation.

"Definitely a crazy situation. As I said in my post, God is real and the timing was real for all of it. I would’ve never been in Austin, Texas, had my trainer not moved down here. I missed my first Uber and I was in my second Uber. The timing of it was crazy. Happy I was able to be there."

Osborn cited his dream of getting into the Secret Service or FBI as the reason why he jumped into action in the first place. He said the bravery and courage of those around him strengthened his resolve that moment.

"Football didn’t matter then," he said. "We were trying to save a man’s life."

Osborn initially posted about the incident on his social media accounts on Monday. He's about to enter his fourth season with the Vikings.