A Vermont Christian school that forfeited a game in the girls state basketball playoffs because its opponent had a transgender student on the team’s roster will be prohibited from participating in future tournaments, the sports governing association in the state said Monday.

The Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA) ruled that Mid Vermont Christian School had violated policies and is ineligible to participate in future tournaments that it sanctions. The move applies to all sports.

"The VPA again reiterates its ongoing support of transgender student-athletes as not only a part of building an inclusive community for each student to grow and thrive, but also as a clear expectation by Vermont state law(s) in the Agency of Education Best Practices, and in VPA Policy regarding transgender student athletes," the governing body said in a statement.

Officials said the White River Junction-based school failed to meet the association’s policies on race, gender and disability awareness.

Mid Vermont Christian School did nOt immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Last month, the Mid Vermont Christian School dropped out of the tournament ahead of a game against Long Trail Mountain. Head of School Vicky Fogg argued at the time that it was unfair and unsafe for the high school girls to play against a biological male on the opposing team.

"We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players. Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general," Fogg wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital in February.

State law prohibits discrimination against student athletes because of their gender identity and says any disputes over students' participation on sports teams that don't match their biological gender must be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"Transgender and gender nonconforming students are to be provided the same opportunities to participate in physical education as are all other students. Generally, students should be permitted to participate in physical education and sports in accordance with the student’s gender identity. Participation in competitive athletic activities and sports will be resolved on a case-by-case basis," the Vermont Agency of Education's best practices reads.

The department also says transgender students should not be required to use the bathroom or locker room "that conflicts with the student's gender identity."

Fox News’ Kristine Parks and The Associated Press contributed to this report.