U.S. men's national team goalie Matt Turner and his wife Ashley Herron had plenty of reasons to celebrate on Monday night.

First, the goalkeeper helped guide Team USA to a shutout victory over El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League. But perhaps the ultimate cause for celebration happened after the match.

Matt and Ashley found out they would be welcoming a baby girl in a few months.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Turner got the gender reveal off on the right foot by kicking a mini soccer ball into the air. Pink smoke then burst out of the ball and Turner's teammates immediately began jumping for joy and celebrating with him.

SOCCER STAR ON BECKY G CHEATING RUMORS: '10 MINUTE LAPSE IN JUDGMENT RESULTED IN AN EXTORTION PLOT'

Turner has a son, Easton, with his wife and former NFL cheerleader Ashley Herron.

Easton also had an epic gender reveal last year. After a New England Revolution game, Ashley handled the kicking duties. The ball revealed a blue cloud of smoke.

Turner was injured at the time, but was on the field to embrace his wife after the couple learned they were having a boy.

Turner told GOAL.com that he is overjoyed to know that he will be a girl dad.

"It's a good feeling to know that we're gonna have a little baby girl and I think I'm in big, big trouble in the future," he said. "She's gonna have me wrapped around her finger"

The win over El Salvador secured the USMNT's spot in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals.

Former FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi entered as a substitute in the second half, and scored a goal in the 62nd minute to secure the win for the U.S.

He was left off the World Cup roster and said his career over the past several months has been "a roller-coaster ride."

"It is been a roller coaster to be honest," Pepi said. "Happy to be just in the squad, scoring goals again after missing the World Cup. I think I made a big statement tonight and I'm just happy to be fighting with my teammates again and helping them out."