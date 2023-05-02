Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson stopped by Ford Field over the weekend to take in the USFL Week 3 matchup between the Michigan Panthers and the New Jersey Generals.

The Generals would pick up the 28-13 victory behind De’Andre Johnson and Darius Victor touchdowns. Johnson was 10-of-15 with 180 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had 98 yards on the ground on 10 carries with a score. Victor had a rushing and receiving touchdown.

Josh Love and the hot Panthers offense were hit with their first loss of the season, scoring a season-low 13 points. The quarterback was 15-of-31 with 101 passing yards and an interception. Carson Strong later came in and threw a touchdown pass to Trey Quinn.

Calvin Johnson would talk about his experience at the USFL game during the broadcast.

"I love it. I mean it’s always great to be at a live event. But to watch this on TV, to get the players in the heat of the moment like you’re out here doing, that’s next level," the former Detroit Lions star said of the USFL product during the broadcast.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Breakers ended Week 3 as the last remaining undefeated team in the league. The Breakers topped the Birmingham Stallions 45-31.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson had 283 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Wes Hill rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Jerod Fernandez had an interception during the game. Birmingham’s Alex McGough had two touchdown passes and 238 yards passing.

The Houston Gamblers sunk the Memphis Showboats in the final seconds of the game. Kenji Bahar found Justin Hall for a 10-yard go-ahead touchdown. Bahar had 235 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Memphis’ Cole Kelley had 307 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Memphis has yet to win a game this season.

The Pittsburgh Maulers stunned the defending division champion Philadelphia Stars, 21-13. The Maulers didn’t score in the fourth quarter but held Philadelphia to just three points to hold on for the win.

Troy Williams had the lone touchdown pass for the Maulers. His pass went to wide receiver Bailey Gaither. Chris Blewitt had five field-goal makes. Philly’s Case Cookus had 238 passing yards and a touchdown pass but threw two interceptions.

