The University of South Florida Bulls football team has suspended senior running back Michel Dukes indefinitely following his arrest on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation on Saturday.

Hillsbourough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Saturday from someone who said Dukes had physically assaulted them, per ESPN. A verbal argument had allegedly turned physical when Dukes strangled the other person.

An investigation on the matter has opened up.

Dukes was released on $2,000 bond, HCSO arrest records show.

"I applaud the victim for coming forward," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement on Dukes’ arrest, via ESPN. "We do not tolerate domestic violence. There is never a reason or excuse for this type of behavior. Our Victim Advocates will ensure this individual gets connected with any and all resources."

The University of South Florida athletic department also issued a statement, saying that it was continuing to gather information about Dukes’ situation while authorities conducted their investigation.

Dukes, 22, began his college career at Clemson University, where he spent three seasons playing in a depth role. He totaled 212 rushing yards on 42 attempts over 15 games with two touchdowns.

He transferred to USF for last season, where he had 188 yards on 54 carries and five touchdowns, while hauling in eight receptions for 72 yards as well in 11 games.