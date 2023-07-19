The University of Vermont fired men's hockey coach Todd Woodcroft after an investigation following what the school called "inappropriate" text messages with a student.

The investigation began after a complaint against Woodcroft back in March. Woodcroft was relieved of his duties on Tuesday.

The school did not provide details about the texts, but did say there were no other allegations or indications of anything inappropriate beyond the texts.

The complaint was referred to the Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity, and while he was not placed on leave, Woodcroft was told not to have any contact with students involved in the investigation. He also worked from home throughout the investigation.

"The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department. After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM's Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations," athletic director Jeff Schulman said in a statement.

Schulman added that the conduct was "inappropriate text messages with a UVM student on multiple occasions that failed to maintain professional boundaries."

"The athletic department has very high standards and expectations of our coaches and of our staff," Schulman said. "That's particularly true for head coaches who have a special responsibility just given the visibility of their roles as mentors and role models for our student athletes."

However, Woodcroft's attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, says they will "pursue justice" for the now-former head coach.

"We vehemently disagree with the process and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process," Miltenberg said. "We strongly believe the University’s decision was contrary to the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for over two decades."

Woodcroft had a 20-55-9 record in three seasons with the Catamounts. He also has NHL experience as an assistant coach with the Winnipeg Jets and as a scout with several teams including the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.