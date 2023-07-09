Dricus Du Plessis defeated Robert Whittaker in a middleweight bout at UFC 290 on Saturday and was approached inside the Octagon by Israel Adesanya as they hyped a probable title fight in the future.

In the post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White was asked about the "racial undertones" between Du Plessis and Adesanya as the Nigerian-born middleweight champion dropped a few N-words during his face-off with his likely opponent.

But as White was being asked the question, he looked perplexed and asked the reporter to clarify his questions. The reporter said Adesanya was saying the N-word "over and over" and dropped "about 50 N-bombs."

"OK, he’s Black … who gives a s---?" White responded.

Asked about whether he had any concerns about the tension, White responded, "I [couldn't] care less."

"This is the fight business. Israel Adesanya can say whatever he wants to say," White continued. "Who gives a s---? Why? Are people b----ing about that? … Of course they are. Oh f---ing aye. All right, got it. Too f---ing bad."

Du Plessis brushed off the heated moment in his post-fight presser.

"I’m prepared for everything, anything he says," he told reporters via MMA Junkie. "He’s been acting like a clown in there. That’s not how a champion behaves. That’s not how a man behaves. He’s behaving like a child. Conduct yourself like a champion."

"There’s people looking up to you, and you’re behaving like that? If that sells tickets, then good for him. I’ll sell tickets my way. I’m a gentleman. I’m a man, and I’ll behave like a man."

Du Plessis, a South Africa native, beat Whittaker via TKO and is likely headed for a championship bout against Adesanya at UFC 293.