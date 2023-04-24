University of Connecticut men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley is all business — even when he’s getting a call from the president of the United States.

Hurley’s Huskies won the NCAA Tournament earlier this month after defeating San Diego State in Houston, and normally that means that a White House invitation would be coming soon.

But when it did, Hurley ignored the call.

"It doesn’t come up on your caller ID like Joe Biden," Hurley told The Athletic. "I just assumed when the president calls, it would be someone interrupting your call saying, ‘The president is on the line.’"

Hurley was instead on a call with a possible recruit to UConn when he saw the Washington D.C. 202 area code. He didn’t think anything of it.

"I got a voicemail," Hurley added.

It’s unknown if the Huskies will be accepting Biden’s invite to the White House.

The invitation to the LSU women Tigers was a controversial topic following their victory over the University of Iowa in the title game. First lady Jill Biden noted that she was going to tell president Biden to invite both LSU and Iowa, which rubbed one of the Tigers’ star players the wrong way.

While the first lady later apologized, Angel Reese, who was named the MVP of the tournament, said she’d rather see the Obamas instead.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, I don't accept the apology because of, you said what you said. ... I said what I said. And like, you can't go back on certain things that you say," Reese said Tuesday on the "Paper Route" podcast. "I mean, you, like, felt like they should've came because of sportsmanship, right? They can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas, we'll see Michelle, we'll see Barack."

Ultimately, after LSU accepted the invite to the White House, Reese said that she will be attending with her team.

"In the beginning we were hurt — it was emotional because we know how hard we worked all year for everything," Reese said earlier this month. "You don't get that experience (to go to the White House) ever... and I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that so I'm going to do what's best for the team and we've decided we're gonna go."

For the Huskies, they’ve captured the tournament title five times now in the last 25 years. This time around, they dominated every opponent they faced, beating each by double digits points.