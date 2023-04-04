The University of Connecticut won their fifth national championship in 24 years on Monday night with their 76-59 victory over San Diego State University.

Not only did they win it all, but they dominated along the way — the Huskies became the first team to win each of their tournament games by at least 13 points.

Entering this season, UConn wasn't on a lot of people's radar, but they made the tournament look extremely easy.

Well, one Huskies legend has a fairly good reason why the school has become a "basketball kingdom."

Speaking to reporters after the championship game, Ray Allen said the lowkey surrounding environment of the school has led to its on-court success.

"I want to be focused on this right here because I’m trying to get somewhere with this. That is the environment that promotes higher learning and better basketball," he said. "I can walk down the street and get in the gym and shoot without any distractions along the way. That’s what I implore every child to think about when they’re picking their school: make sure you pick somewhere that doesn’t provide excess that keeps you distracted."

Storrs, Conn. isn't exactly a big city, short of the typical college nightlife. Its closest "major" city is Hartford, which certainly is no New York, which is about two-and-a-half hours away.

The title run for the Huskies just missed Allen's tenure there — Allen joined the NBA in 1996, three years before the Huskies' first title.

That logic hasn't exactly taken to the gridiron — the football team hasn't finished above .500 since 2010.

But who's going to complain about that right now?