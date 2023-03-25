March Madness continues to be easy for UConn.

The fourth-seeded Huskies dominated their Elite 8 matchup against No. 3 Gonzaga, 82-54 earning another trip to the Final Four in Houston.

It's the school's sixth Final Four in history and first since 2014 - they are 4-1 in national semifinal contests. This is also their first tournament since the 2015-16 season.

The men came to play after the Lady Huskies suffered a devastating upset to Ohio State several hours earlier - someone had to change the mood on campus.

Up seven at the half, UConn scored five quick points to get a 12-point lead. Just 100 seconds into the second half, the Bulldogs were forced to sit superstar Drew Timme as he had four fouls. With Gonzaga's best player off the floor, UConn took advantage, outscoring them 14-3 in that span.

Now down 21, they had no choice but to bring Timme back on the floor, but it was too little too late. In fact, UConn's lead got as high as 23 points when he came back into the game.

In fact, UConn outscored Gonzaga, 43-22 in the final 20 minutes.

UConn has outscored their opponents 327-237 in the tournament, easily winning every game. This comes despite predicaments off the floor that included their original hotel rooms being filled with "dirt, vomit, and worse" and having their belongings stolen from the team bus several hours later.

The Huskies await the winner of No. 2 Texas, the highest-ranked team remaining, and No. 6 Miami.