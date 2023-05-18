The Coyotes' future in Arizona is uncertain after voters shot down the NHL team's plan for a multibillion-dollar stadium and entertainment district in Tempe.

Despite the recent setback, the Coyotes plan to play at Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University for the 2023-24 season.

Since the vote, though, speculation has swirled about the team relocating.

Several cities have been rumored as landing spots for the NHL franchise should it ultimately pack up and move. Markets such as Houston, Salt Lake City, Kansas City and Quebec City have all been mentioned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There has been no shortage of observers weighing in on the Coyotes' future, and some are lobbying for the team to move to their respective cities.

One of the more prominent athletes to publicly recruit the Coyotes is superstar NFL player Patrick Mahomes.

The quarterback has spent his entire professional football career with the Kansas City Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls.

Mahomes took to Twitter to share his thoughts about which city the hockey franchise should consider.

"KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter," Mahomes wrote.

TYREEK HILL, MICAH PARSONS TRADE FRIENDLY BARBS ON TWITTER: 'JUST MAD KANSAS CITY IS THRIVING WITHOUT HIM'

The T-Mobile Center is located in downtown Kansas City and opened in 2007.

The arena previously hosted the Kansas City Command of the Arena Football League and currently hosts the Big 12 men's basketball tournament.

Social media quickly reacted to Mahomes' Arizona Coyotes relocation suggestion, and one Twitter user sparked controversy by targeting the quarterback's brother Jackson in a reply.

Jackson was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery in Johnson County, Kansas, last week after a February incident at a restaurant.

Elsewhere, some fans where opposed to bringing the team to Kansas City.

Others expressed excitement about the prospects of a team from a major professional sports league moving to Kansas City.