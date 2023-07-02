Health concerns complicated Carlos Correa’s free agency over the winter, and he saw potential deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets nixed.

Correa ended up re-signing with the Minnesota Twins and has played in 73 games for them this season. He was batting .217 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs before Sunday’s game.

He said during Minnesota’s series against the Baltimore Orioles he had no regrets about how it all played out.

"To be honest, I haven’t even checked their box score once, them or the Giants," Correa told the New York Post. "I’m the kind of guy who turns the page on things real quick. I don’t hold grudges and don’t have feelings invested in things that don’t happen. So, it’s easy to move on."

Correa had a 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants fall through. His deal with the Mets was $315 million over 12 years. But concerns over his surgically repaired right leg cost him, and deals fell apart in a matter of days.

Correa decided to re-sign with the Twins for $200 million over six years. He told the outlet he and his family were happy with how things played out.

"There are things you can’t control, and they don’t always work out the way you want them to. But you can’t [complain] about it. You’ve got to move on and look ahead," he added.

On Sunday, Correa was 1-for-4. The Twins lost 2-1 to the Orioles and fell to 42-43.