There was no public announcement about Troy Aikman separating from his wife, so hopefully Catherine "Capa" Aikman isn't finding out about this the hard way. But apparently, the Hall of Famer has a new fling.

The former Dallas Cowboy was tagged in a photo by Haley Clark, where the two are seated side-by-side in Capri, Italy.

In both shots, the two are snuggled up against one another — one photo shows Clark kissing Aikman on the cheek.

But again, there was never any public news about the Aikmans getting a divorce.

Troy and Catherine got married in 2017. It was the former quarterback's second marriage.

The New York Post also notes there are no official filings of divorce proceedings by either party.

Despite no public findings of a separation, the two have not posted each other on social media in quite some time. Catherine hasn't shared any photos of Troy since February 2020. Troy hasn't posted his wife since that previous May.

In February, the two were seemingly out to eat. A post on her Instagram highlights shows both her and the "Monday Night Football" broadcaster's names written at a restaurant.

Aikman was married former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey for 11 years. Catherine's ex-husband is the nephew of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.