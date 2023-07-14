For the second time in his career, Trevor Bauer is a professional All-Star.

The first time was in Major League Baseball (MLB) back in 2018 with the Cleveland Indians, while this time, it's in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league.

Bauer earned the honor as part of the league's "plus one" fan vote, in which he beat his closest competitor by over 1,000%.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Perhaps his performance in June propelled him to receive the nod, as he was named the league's MVP for the month with his 4-0 record and 2.08 ERA.

Bauer signed with the NPB's Yokohama DeNA BayStars in March following his release from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team released Bauer three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension from 324 to 194 games following MLB's investigation into domestic violence allegations. The Dodgers are paying Bauer over $22 million, despite him not being on the roster.

YANKEES FANS GO INTO FRENZY AS TEAM ANNOUNCES FIRST ADVERTISEMENT UNIFORM PATCH: 'I WANT TO THROW UP'

Bauer did not face charges for the accusations against him and denied any wrongdoing.

The pitcher was hit with another sexual allegation last month, which he also has said is not true.

Bauer recently reached a settlement in his defamation case against The Athletic and one of its former reporters over an article written about a restraining order filed against the former MLB pitcher in 2021.

He signed with the Dodgers after his Cy Young Award campaign in the abbreviated 60-game season in 2020, but only appeared in 17 games for them.

In 11 starts with his NPB club this year, Bauer is 6-2 with 3.67 ERA, 9.9 K/9, and 1.22 WHIP.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.