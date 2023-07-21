Several golfers have fallen victim to the dreaded 17th hole at the Open Championship this week, but not Australian pro Travis Smyth.

Smyth, who competes on the Asian Tour, did what no one has accomplished yet at Royal Liverpool this year and at a hole that has given most golfers a run for their money.

He aced it.

FINAL TWO OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP HOLES BAFFLING PROS AT ROYAL LIVERPOOL: ‘UNFAIR TO EVERYBODY’

The new par-3 has been problematic in the first and second round because of the slopes and bunkers that surround the 136-yard hole.

Hitting a high 9-iron tee shot, Smyth’s ball bounced twice before going in as the crowd roared in amazement.

It was the first hole-in-one at Hoylake this week.

"It was amazing," Smyth said, via ESPN. "A bittersweet, actually. I had a shock of the day before, made double bogey, and I was just really happy I hit a good shot, because I was just so disappointed from the day before. Yeah, huge surprise that it went in the hole."

"It was just the perfect distance, perfect wind and the club. Everything just kind of came together, and it was a moment I'll never forget."

The difficulty of the hole made Smyth’s hole-in-one all the more incredible.

Golfers who miss the small green essentially find themselves in the danger zone.

"This time, they made a really difficult turtle shell par 3. If you hit a good shot, put it on the green, you have a clear look at birdie. If you miss the green, you have a clear look at bogey," Jon Rahm said.

"I get you’re going for that on a championship Sunday, you have a one-shot lead, that hole can be pivotal."

Finishing the day 1-over-72 and 8 over for the tournament, Smyth will likely miss the cut.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.