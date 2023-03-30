Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce admits he’s not good with names, but he might not be with faces either.

The latest episode of the "New Heights" podcast with Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, showed the co-hosts looking at the annual NFL head coaches photo that was taken at the league meeting this week.

Jason Kelce wanted to play a game where his little brother named all the head coaches, and while Travis immediately said, "I’m the worst with names, but I can tell you teams," he was struggling throughout the picture.

It started off hot, as he said the Los Angeles Chargers (Brandon Staley), New York Giants (Brian Daboll) and San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Shanahan). But after that, Jason couldn’t breathe because Travis was having a lot of trouble.

Warning: Explicit language found in video

"Who the f--- is that guy?" Travis said as he got closer to the screen as Jason burst into laughter.

Travis’s saving grace was New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, whom he recognized right away. But again, he fell into a rut.

"After Jets, nothing. I’ve never seen that man in my f---ing life," he said. "I mean, three in a row, I have no idea who these dudes are."

Jason was more well versed in his NFL head coaches, but that comment from his brother hit hard because it was the Eagles’ old offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who won the Indianapolis Colts job, and Jonathan Gannon, who takes over the Arizona Cardinals following Kliff Kingsbury’s departure.

There was also Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor in those three after Saleh, which Jason was most confused about because they are the Chiefs' rivals now.

"You don’t know any of the two Eagles coaches that got head coaching jobs," Jason said laughing. "Oh my god, this is so good."

Travis ended up redeeming himself a bit once he got to the bottom row, rattling off guys like Bill Belichick, Andy Reid, Ron Rivera and more.

In the end, 21 of the 29 head coaches available for the picture. But it seemed much worse to the amusement of Jason.