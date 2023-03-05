After his second Super Bowl, Travis Kelce just might be the best tight end in NFL history - but it didn't come without some troubles in his past.

While playing football at Cincinnati, Kelce was suspended for the entire 2010 season due to a positive marijuana test. - good thing they brought him back.

In high school, Kelce struggled in the classroom. During his Saturday Night Live monologue, he admitted that he failed French "and English, but French sounds better."

However, he saw the bright side.

"Just goes to show you if you’re bad at school and smoke weed, you can win the Super Bowl twice."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was the first athlete to host SNL since J.J. Watt did in 2020.

He just wrapped up his seventh consecutive season of at least 1,000 receiving yards, as his 110 catches and 12 touchdowns were a career-high.

Kelce's 1,338 receiving yards were the second-most he's had in a season.

He's also been named an All-Pro in each of the last seven seasons.

This past Super Bowl was the first time in Super Bowl history where two brothers played against each other - Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the tight end's monologue, he joked that beating Jason was "awkward" because "Mom drove us together," and they had to share a ride back home.

Jason and the Kelces' parents were in attendance, and although he stayed silent during his brother's monologue, Jason was still very much a part of it.

Travis said that despite blowing a 10-point lead in the game, his older brother was still proud of him, and the two agreed that a controversial holding penalty was correctly called. When the camera panned to the Eagle, he was stone-faced, which garnered laughter.

For all we know, Jason may not have been acting - Super Bowl LVII was played just three weeks ago.