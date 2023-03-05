Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce was praised for his performance after hosting "Saturday Night Live" for the first time and he delighted the audience in New York City and those watching at home with his best Patrick Mahomes impression.

As Kelce riffed on stage, he talked about being honored he was asked to host and was nervous about doing a monologue before cutting to a clip of yelling "more!" at his teammates on the sidelines.

"And sometimes I even do it in my Pat Mahomes voice," he said before doing his best impression of the superstar quarterback.

The star tight end also made light of his struggles in the classroom and his suspension while playing for Cincinnati for smoking marijuana.

While playing football at Cincinnati, Kelce was suspended for the entire 2010 season due to a positive marijuana test. In high school, Kelce struggled in the classroom. He admitted that he failed French "and English, but French sounds better."

However, he saw the bright side.

"Just goes to show you if you’re bad at school and smoke weed, you can win the Super Bowl twice."

Kelce was in several other sketches that went over well with the audience watching at home and reacting on social media. Even his brother, Jason, appeared in one as well.

