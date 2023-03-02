Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is set to make his "Saturday Night Live" debut over the weekend, and the first promo was released for his appearance on Wednesday.

The promo clip showed Kelce in an Indiana Jones outfit trying to replace the "SNL" logo with the Vince Lombardi Trophy on a pillar in the middle of the sound stage. Kelce teamed up with Marcello Hernandez for the bit.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes appeared to be enjoying the promo as he quote-tweeted the clip with a few laughing emojis.

Kelce appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" days after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles and revealed he would be hosting "SNL" in March.

RAVENS GM REMAINS 'HOPEFUL' TO SIGN LAMAR JACKSON LONG-TERM

"Growing up, I was a huge [Chris] Farley, Will [Ferrell], Fallon kind of guy growing up. I used to watch ‘Saturday Night Live’ with my mother, and it’s an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting ‘SNL’ March 4," he said at the time.

Kelce said at the time he was "nervous" but judging by the success of his podcast and that he was on a reality television show early in his career, he should be just fine.

Kelce and his brother Jason host the "New Heights" podcast which skyrocketed in popularity as the two players headed on a crash course for the Super Bowl.

The tight end was also on the show "Catching Kelce" in which he tried to find love. He ended up picking Maya Benberry as his date, but the two broke up less than a year into the relationship.