Donna Kelce sure looks ready to support at the big game.

Travis and Jason Kelce's mother shared a picture of her Super Bowl LVII outfit, which featured a split jersey and jacket that was half green and half red.

The red side represented the Kansas City Chiefs and off course of the green half of her outfit showed her support of the Eagles. Chiefs tight end Travis and Eagles center Jason will the first brothers in history to play each other in a Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

She took to Twitter to debut the ensemble and wrote "#gamedayfit."

Her half-and-half jersey had the Eagles No. 62 on the back and the Chiefs No. 87 on the front side. Donna also had some custom shoes, the right shoe featured Jason's number and team colors and the left shoe had Travis' number and team colors.

KELCE BROTHERS' FORMER HS COACH REFLECTS ON THEIR JOURNEY FROM CLEVELAND HEIGHTS TO SUPER BOWL LVII

The back of both shoes had the word "Kelce."

Donna's accessories were even special, with her purse featuring both of her sons numbers and the words "Mama Kelce."

Once she arrived at State Farm Stadium, she showed off the one of a kind outfit on the sidelines before kickoff.

Jason and Travis were both named to the Pro Bowl this season. Donna was at Lincoln Financial Field two weeks ago to watch Jason and the Eagles win the NFC Championship game.

She then watched a television to see Travis and the Chiefs beat the Bengals and claim the AFC title.

Last season, she was able to fly from Tampa Bay to Kansas City on the same day to watch both of her sons play in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

JASON AND TRAVIS KELCE'S MOTHER SURPRISES SONS WITH HOMEMADE GIFT DURING SUPER BOWL OPENING NIGHT

After Travis won his third AFC title game in the last four years, Jason tweeted: 'Officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!'

The dynamic duo grew up in Cleveland and went on to play college football at the University of Cincinnati. Both brothers have previously won a Super Bowl. Jason won Super Bowl LII with Philly, and Travis earned his ring when Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV.

The game may already be a family affair for the Kelces, but it could grow even larger because Jason's wife Kylie is 38 weeks pregnant. Kylie has previously called Travis "the absolute best uncle."