Tori Bowie, an American track and field star who won a gold medal in the 4x100 meter relay at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, has died, her management company said Wednesday. She was 32.

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Icon Management Inc. released a statement on Bowie on Twitter.

"We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away," the company said. "We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Condolences poured in on social media for Bowie and her family.

HERB DOUGLAS, WHO WON BRONZE IN 1948 OLYMPIC GAMES, DEAD AT 101

Bowie was a standout long jumper competitor at the University of Southern Mississippi, winning an NCAA championship with the Golden Eagles in 2011 in the outdoor and indoor competitions.

She made her first Olympic appearance at the Rio Games in 2016. She won a silver medal in the 100-meter and a bronze in the 200-meter dashes in addition to taking home the gold.

In the following year at the World Championships in London, she won gold in the 4x100 meter relay and in the 100-mete dash. In 2015, she won a bronze at the World Championships in Beijing in the 100-meter event.