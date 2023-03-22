Despite a very public divorce, it doesn't seem there is much animosity between Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Bündchen was a fixture at Brady's games in New England and Tampa Bay while the two were married for 13 years. That was not the case last season, which turned out to be the final one of Brady's illustrious career.

When Brady's Bucs hosted the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round, Bündchen couldn't help but watch.

"It was tough, but you know what? Let’s just be honest. It’s a team sport, and you can’t play alone," she told Vanity Fair. "I think he did great under the circumstances that he had. I mean, he had no offensive line."

The Bucs lost, 31-14, after Brady completed 35 of his 66 passes — his most attempts ever — for 351 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Dallas later lost in the divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers, who lost in the NFC championship to the Philadelphia Eagles.

At the time of Bündchen's interview, shortly after the wild-card loss, Brady had not yet announced his retirement.

Bündchen was adamant football was not the sole reason for their divorce.

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," Bündchen said regarding a football ultimatum. "If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him. Believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

Brady announced he was retiring "for good" in February. He initially retired in 2022 but returned after just a 40-day hiatus.