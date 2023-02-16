Tom Brady had one of the most storied careers in NFL history, and earlier this month the father of three announced he was ‘retiring for good.’

It appears the seven-time Super Bowl winner is easing into his retirement by taking on the cat dad role. In a social media post on Wednesday, Brady revealed that he had adopted two kittens at his daughter Vivian's request.

"Vivi wins again," Brady captioned footage of the animals play-fighting. "This is what my mornings are like now. They are in good, loving hands."

Brady and Vivan volunteered at the Human Society of Tampa during the quarterback's first season with the Buccaneers. While volunteering at the shelter, Vivian was particularly "drawn to" the pair of Siamese mix kittens, People reported.

Brady also jokingly thanked Bucs safety Logan Ryan and his wife, Ashley, for helping to facilitate the adoption.

On Feb. 1, Ashley shared an Instagram post showing Brady, Giselle Bündchen, and their children, along with herself and her family, in which she congratulated the 45-year-old on his retirement.

"These pictures were from August, and we didn't take many more after that," Ashley wrote. "Not publicly, at least. It wasn't about publicity, fundraising, or recognition. It was about being a human being. It was about Tom taking the very thing his little girl loves the most and turning it into an opportunity to spend time together. It was about Tom reaching out to his friend, asking how to get involved, helping his community by giving something far more meaningful than money ... his time."

The shelter has previously praised the Brady family for their volunteering efforts.

"Everyone at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay is very thankful that Tom Brady and his kids have been volunteering at our shelter for months," Regan Blessinger, with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, told PEOPLE. "From socializing our kittens to walking dogs, he is obviously a great dad and a true animal lover. When they came to volunteer, it was evident that Vivian and the whole Brady family enjoyed their time with the under-aged kittens still needing to be bottle-fed."

Brady is also the father of sons Jack, 15, and Benjamin, 13, with Bridget Moynahan and Bündchen, respectively.

Brady has been co-parenting his younger two children with Bündchen, since the couple ended their marriage in 2022. Brady shared several photos of his children and dogs to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday. The first two photos featured Bündchen with Benjamin and Vivian.

Bündchen went in a similar direction in her post, which featured her animals.

"Pure love," she wrote beneath a slideshow of photos with two dogs. "I am convinced they are little angels on Earth. Happy Valentine's Day to all!"