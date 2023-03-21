Tom Brady poured cold water on any rumors of an unretirement in his future at his so-called "unofficial retirement party" last week.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion hosted Autograph’s end-of-season event with his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates, Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette. He welcomed hundreds of fans who held Autograph’s Season Ticket NFT "The Huddle" to be a part of the experience.

Brady was asked at the event what he was going to focus on now that his professional career appeared be in the rearview. Brady said he was focused on his children.

"There is nothing I love more than football, but I have young children and they watched enough of their dad’s games and it's time for me to watch their games," Brady said Friday.

The former New England Patriots star shares one child, 15-year-old Jack, with actress Bridget Moynahan and two children – 10-year-old Vivian and 13-year-old Benjamin – with model Gisele Bundchen. Brady's parenting has been put on full display on his Instagram in recent weeks.

He also put his career in perspective.

"I grew up in a town in the Bay Area in California," he said. "Never would I have believed that my football journey would take me to a place like this. There are a lot of things that happened along the way that I was so fortunate to be a part of and I think the best part of all this, is not what you guys think it would be – which is winning Super Bowls and championships, but it's really about the guys that I played with and all of you guys that I played for."

Brady announced his decision to "retire for good" in February.