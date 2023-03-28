Tom Brady hit the beach over the weekend with his children and former New England Patriots teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola.

Brady posted some shots on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. The photos showed Brady’s crew hanging out and tossing the pigskin around on the beach. Gronkowski was seen in the blue-green water with a boogie board and of course things got a little cheeky for the former tight end.

The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback added snaps of his son Jack, who he co-parents with Bridget Moynahan, as well as Benjamin and Vivian, who he co-parents with Gisele Bündchen.

"Beach day with the crew," Brady captioned the photos on Instagram.

According to Page Six, Brady’s billionaire friend Jeffrey Soffer threw an intimate party over the weekend in the Bahamas. Brady reportedly spent the weekend in the Caribbean and "popped by" with his family.

"It was like one of Soffer’s normal get-togethers that they do all the time," a source told Page Six, denying it was a retirement bash for the ex-NFL star.

Soffer had recently been linked as a potential dating interest of Bündchen but the Brazilian supermodel shot that down in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

As for Brady, Page Six reported he’s back in the field but not dating anyone exclusively as of yet.