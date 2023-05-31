Tom Brady insisted in February he was retired "for good" after more than two decades and six Super Bowl championships between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, as Brady gets set to join the Las Vegas Raiders’ ownership, rumors of him angling for his second "unretirement" are swirling. Soccer legend David Beckham threw kerosine on the fire Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Entrepreneur David Grutman posted a photo of himself talking to Brady while on his yacht in Sardinia, Italy. He captioned the photo, "Coffee Talk." Beckham had a different take.

"Tom looks a little bored to be honest," the former English soccer star wrote in the comments,

Former NHL star Tie Domi agreed with Beckham’s assessment.

TROY AIKMAN ‘WOULDN’T RULE OUT’ TOM BRADY PLAYING FOR RAIDERS AMID JIMMY GAROPPOLO INJURY CONCERNS

Brady, who did not appear to respond to Beckham, initially wrote he was "ready for my hospitality internship."

The legendary quarterback will become the third former player in NFL history to become a team owner should 24 owners approve of the deal. George Halas and Jerry Richardson were the others.

"We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders, and it’s exciting because he will be just the third player in the history of the National Football League to become an owner," Raiders team owner Mark Davis told ESPN earlier this month.

Whether he comes back to play in the NFL remains to be seen.

A league source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that other owners could require a provision in his deal to be "fully retired." Without the provision, Brady would also reportedly need the approval of the teams’ owners to come back anyway.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.