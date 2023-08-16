Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks is going to miss some time after injuring a knee at practice Wednesday, but it’s less serious than initially feared.

Burks was carted off the field Wednesday, and the Titans learned he sprained an LCL after an MRI, per NFL Network.

Burks is expected to miss "a few weeks," but he isn’t going to be missing the season with a more serious injury. So, this result can be considered good news.

The injury occurred on a play in which Burks caught a deep pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill during 11-on-11 drills, but he lost his balance after hauling in the football.

After tumbling to the turf, Burks spiked the ball, but it didn’t look like it was because he scored a touchdown. Trainers approached the 2022 first-round pick and brought out a cart to transport him off the field.

Titans players didn't know how serious it was at first. Veteran back Derrick Henry and wide receiver newcomer DeAndre Hopkins approached Burks to show support for the Arkansas product.

"You hate seeing that," Tannehill said, via ESPN, after practice. "He seemed obviously upset and understandably so. Our thoughts and prayers are with him right now, and hopefully it's not too bad."

The 23-year-old didn’t have a breakout season as a rookie, catching just 33 passes and a touchdown in 11 games.

He dealt with injury and quarterback issues, but the Titans are hoping continuity with a healthy Tannehill and some veteran guidance from Hopkins could get the 6-foot-3, 225-pound wideout better numbers in 2023.

Burks will need some rehab over the next few weeks before he can get back on the field with his teammates.