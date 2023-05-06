Offensive tackle Peter Skoronski was one of the most sought-after 2023 draft prospects.

NFL teams routinely do their due diligence before they decide to spend draft capital on players. Aside from evaluating a prospect's on-the-field talent, teams conduct face-to-face interviews with players.

The Atlanta Falcons entered the offseason in search of an upgrade in talent along their offensive line and had interest in Skoronski. However, Skoronski's awkward conversation with the Falcons brass during the scouting combine might have a played a part in why the team ultimately did not draft him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The head coach was on me the second I got in there," Skoronski told The Athletic in reference to his conversation with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

FALCONS' BIJAN ROBINSON HOPES TO HAVE STARTED TREND AFTER HIGH SELECTION

"I was giving them generic answers to their questions, and he said, ‘You’re really boring me right now. Your answers are so boring.’ The whole meeting, he kept looking at his computer. I was kind of laughing to myself and said, ‘Sorry, I don’t know what you want me to do. I’m answering you honestly.’"

Skoronski did have some positive experiences with other teams, including his pre-draft meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

"I liked his energy," Skoronski said of Vrabel. The Titans ended up selecting Skoronski with the No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft.

"Everybody has been welcoming me, and just showing me around a little bit, which is cool. I’m getting a feel for the place, and it’s been great. This is going to be my place of work now, and I’m looking forward to it," Skoronski said.

Skoronski's grandfather Bob Skoronski won five NFL championships.

Over the years, many players have commented on the surprising questions they were asked by coaches and general managers during the NFL Draft process. Some of the questions and remarks are meant to gauge how a player will respond.

However, in some cases, the line of questioning was simply inappropriate. Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Dez Bryant received one of the more shocking questions from then-Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland.

During a pre-draft visit, Ireland asked Bryant whether his mother was involved in prostitution. Ireland later apologized, saying he had used "poor judgment."