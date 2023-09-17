The Tennessee Titans dropped the Los Angeles Chargers to 0-2 on the season with an overtime victory on Sunday.

Ryan Tannehill led the Titans on an eight-play, 37-yard drive to set up Nick Folk for a 41-yard game-winning field goal. The Titans won the game 27-24.

Tennessee was down 21-17 late in the fourth quarter when Tannehill put together a seven-play, 82-yard drive that saw the veteran quarterback find DeAndre Hopkins for 14 yards while he was hit by Kenneth Murray on third down. The linebacker was flagged for roughing the passer.

Three plays later, Tannehill found Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 4-yard touchdown pass to go up three points with 2:22 left in the game. Justin Herbert led the Chargers down on a 10-play, 60-yard drive that resulted in the game-tying field goal but couldn’t get anything going in overtime.

Tannehill finished 20-of-24 for 246 yards and a touchdown pass. The Chargers sacked him five times but the Titans were able to defend their home field and get a win. Treylon Burks had three catches for 76 yards to lead the team.

Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for 79 yards on 25 carries and had a touchdown.

Los Angeles had a 14-10 lead at halftime before the game was eventually tied.

Herbert finished 27-of-41 with 305 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Both of his touchdown passes went to Keenan Allen. The star wide receiver had eight catches for 111 yards. Mike Williams also had eight catches for 83 yards in the win.

The Titans are 1-1 on the year.