Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert missed Tuesday's play-in game after he threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson during a heated argument.

The incident happened in the huddle during a timeout in the second quarter of Minnesota’s final regular-season game.

The Timberwolves suspended Gobert for the game against the Lakers as punishment, and Minnesota lost 108-102 in overtime to Los Angeles.

Speaking to reporters Thursday for the first time since the incident, Gobert said he probably wouldn’t have been healthy enough to play the Lakers anyway.

He’s aiming to return Friday when the Wolves host Oklahoma City for their last chance to make the playoffs, but there’s no guarantee he'll play.

"Still pretty sore. Still not moving like I would like to be able to move but small progress every day," said Gobert, the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Gobert rejoined his teammates Thursday as the Timberwolves continue to prepare for Friday's play-in game against Oklahoma City.

As of Thursday, the big man is listed as doubtful for Friday's game.

A few days after the incident, ESPN reported the Timberwolves were somewhat understanding of Gobert's reaction due to Anderson's comments about the center.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Anderson called Gobert a "b----" on a night he was playing with an injury.