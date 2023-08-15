Tim Tebow remarked on the fight for fairness in women’s sports in an interview on Monday.

The Heisman Trophy winner appeared on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" and was asked about Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan’s fight to keep transgender women from competing against biological females in women’s sports.

While Tebow admitted he didn’t see last week’s ceremonial bill signing in Texas and the chaotic aftermath, he said he believed in "fairness."

"I had the opportunity at Florida to love watching our teams compete and love supporting our girls and love supporting their competitiveness," he told Dakich. "I just believe in fairness and I love being able to watch, whether it was the soccer teams, the softball teams, the lacrosse teams, the gymnastics teams, the competition. So many of those girls work so hard to be able to compete and be their best and I love giving them a chance to compete in a fair way so that they can strive to be their best, like all of us.

"Not all of us get a chance to be the best but all of us get the chance to be our best. And I just want to give all of those girls the chance to compete and love what they do."

Gaines and Scanlan joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week for the ceremonial "Save Women’s Sports" bill signing.

Gaines, who is the host of OutKick’s "Gaines for Girls" podcast, was among those who faced vicious actions from protesters after the signing.

Gaines and other activists said they were spat on. Michelle Evans, leader of the Austin chapter of the Independent Women's Network, told Fox News Digital after the event that she was assaulted when she left the building to observe the protest, which she estimated to be a crowd of around 250.

