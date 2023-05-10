Tiger Woods will not be at the 2023 PGA Championship as he continues to recover from surgery on his ankle.

The PGA Tour released the field Wednesday for the 105th installment of the second major of the year scheduled for May 18 at Oak Hill Country Club, and Woods was noticeably missing from the list.

Woods, 47, underwent surgery on his right ankle April 19 to "address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture," an injury sustained during his February 2021 car accident.

His agent Mark Steinberg told ESPN earlier this month there was no timetable for his return after news broke that his longtime caddie Joe LaCava would be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay for the foreseeable future.

"Tiger said repeatedly he's going to play a very limited schedule around the majors, his events, the father-son, assuming that everything goes well in the rehab and recovery," Steinberg said. "Joe wants to work, and so I think Tiger got that. We're just moving on."

Woods underwent surgery just days after withdrawing from the Masters. It was his first tournament since the Genesis Invitational in February, where he finished tied for 45th.

Woods said after his first round at Augusta he was "sore" and admitted before the tournament started he was not 100% healthy.

The only player from the top 100 not in the field is Will Zalatoris, who is No. 9 in the world and out for the rest of the season after surgery on his lower back.

