Tiger Woods has dominated The Masters Tournament throughout his storied career. This week, he is set to appear at Augusta National to play in the field along with other top golfers, in the game's most prestigious tournament.

This will be Woods' 25th appearance at The Masters, a tournament he was won five times. A sixth green jacket would tie Woods with all-time great Jack Nicklaus. But, after Woods wrapped up his practice rounds on Tuesday, he admitted that he has thought about how many more times he will be able to play completive rounds at August National.

"I don't know how many more I have in me," Woods said. "I know more guys on the Champions Tour than I do the regular tour," Woods said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Woods has spoken openly about the physical toll the single-car crash has taken on his body over the past couple of years. He was hospitalized for several weeks following the February 2021 wreck near Los Angeles.

Although the physical state of Woods has certainly changed since the accident, he appears to remain steadfast in his determination to win golf tournaments.

"The overall desire to win has always been there," Woods said. "And I've always worked at it and believed in what I could do."

GARY PLAYER, THREE-TIME MASTERS CHAMPION, FINDING IT DIFFICULT TO GET TEE TIME AT AUGUSTA

The 47-year-old acknowledged that his body does feel better heading into this year's tournament than it did in 2022. But, he also mentioned that he is dealing with more body aches and pains after playing in the Genesis Invitational in February and due to how he pushed his body as he prepared to play at Augusta National.

"I've been able to re-create a lot of the chip shots at home in my backyard, or I'm at Medalist hitting balls off the side of lies," Woods said "I'm trying to simulate shots and rehearsing again and again each and every flag location, each and every shot I would possibly hit."

Woods certainly has found memories of Augusta National. It's a course where he has produced some of the biggest moments of his career, but he has come to terms with his current state of affairs.

His leg was almost amputated following the car crash, and he expressed gratitude when he spoke about his limb being saved.

"I'm very lucky to have this leg; it's mine," Woods said. "Yes, it has been altered and there's some hardware in there, but it's still mine. It has been tough and will always be tough. The ability and endurance of what my leg will do going forward will never be the same. I understand that. That's why I can't prepare and play as many tournaments as I like, but that's my future, and that's OK. I'm OK with that."

Despite the limitations the injuries present, Woods has a certain familiarity with the Augusta National course. Therefore, Woods is certainly not ruling out the possibility of once again dawning the iconic green jackets.

"I've gone through so many different scenarios in my head. You know I don't sleep very well, so going through it and rummaging through the databank and how to hit shots from each and every place and rehearsing it," Woods said. "That's the only way that I can compete here. I don't have the physical tournaments under my belt. I haven't played that much, no. But if there's any one golf course that I can come back, like I did last year, it's here."