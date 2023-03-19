Tiger Woods is in the middle of two lawsuits filed by his former girlfriend Erica Herman, who is looking for compensation for allegedly being kicked out of a home she was living in with the golfer and to get out from underneath a nondisclosure agreement she signed.

Woods’ ex-wife Elin Nordegren has no thoughts or concerns about her ex-husband’s lawsuit, according to People magazine. A source close to Nordegren said she had "no interest" in the legendary golfer’s personal life.

"This aspect of Tiger's life is not her concern," the source close to Nordegren told the magazine. "She has no interest in his personal life or what happens with his various girlfriends. That part of her life was over a long time ago."

Woods and Nordegren were a part of a high-profile split in 2010 as Woods revealed his infidelity following a single-vehicle crash near their Florida home. The two have two kids together and the source told People their tensions have cooled off in recent years for the sake of their children.

"She would never go back with him but likes that he is a good father. She has seen that over the years, which worked them into a good relationship. They co-parent pretty well," the source told the magazine.

"Of course, she needs to be very confident that the children are safe and happy around anyone that Tiger is with, especially if the romance becomes serious," the source adds. "To that degree, she is very interested. But not on much else."

Herman is seeking $30 million from the Jupiter Irrevocable Trust as she claimed agents for the trust used "trickery" to get her to leave the house. She also clamed an "oral tenancy agreement" was broken when she was removed from the home.

Additionally, Herman seeks clarity on what she’s allowed to say under the NDA. Citing the Speak Out Act, she says she shouldn’t be confined to an NDA. The Speak Out Act, signed in 2022, "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."

Woods’ lawyers say Herman is a "jilted ex-girlfriend" and that the Speak Out Act doesn’t apply in this case because she never alleged any sexual abuse.