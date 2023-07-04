Tiger Woods denied even being at a 2022 players’ meeting regarding LIV Golf, let alone making a speech to the players which he was alleged of doing.

A public court filing in Palm Beach County alleged Woods made a scripted PGA Tour "pep talk" at a players-only meeting on June 21, 2022, with the purpose of dissuading golfers from joining LIV Golf.

However, Woods took to Twitter Sunday night to dispute having ever seen the document, and saying he was not at the meeting.

"In response to the talking points memo released this weekend, I have never seen this document until today, and I did not attend the players meeting for which it was prepared at the 2022 Travelers," he wrote in the Tweet.

The document was uncovered by a Twitter user, @desertdufferLLG, this past weekend, which shows an alleged script made for by PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Woods.

The document has Monahan beginning his speech by saying LIV Golf is "a threat to your livelihood, your business and the game of golf as a whole."

It goes on to have Woods come up, requesting that Monahan leave and the cameras to be shut off in the back of the town hall.

The document has talking points for Woods, which include calling Monahan "our captain" and that he is "working his a-- off" for the Tour. Also, "he’s the right guy for this war. He’s a fighter."

It even suggests Woods to invoke the future of the game of golf with his son, Charlie, who is quite the golfer at his young golfer at 14 right now.

"I want him to be a PGA TOUR member, and I want the PGA TOUR to look like it does now – only better," the document read.

Since that meeting, Monahan has been called a "hypocrite" by players after making a behind-closed-doors historic merger with the Saudi Arabia-backed Public Investment Fund, which runs LIV Golf.

It is unknown if Woods, who has actively spoken out about staying with the PGA Tour, still backs Monahan.

Woods was among the first recruits for LIV Golf, but he turned down a reported offer between $700-$800 million to defect. Others like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka took the massive offers and broke away from the Tour.

However, everything has changed now that there will be a new entity in golf following the merger.

Woods has not been in a tournament since he withdrew from the Masters earlier this year after trying to compete through injuries. He underwent surgery recently to repair the talus bone in his ankle, while he has dealt with plantar fasciitis among other things that stem from his car accident in February 2021.