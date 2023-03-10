Tiger Woods' attorneys are denying claims from his ex-girlfriend that he forced her to sign, or agree to, any tenancy agreements.

Erica Herman filed a lawsuit in Florida Monday over a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) she alleges she was forced to sign, citing the Speak Out Act, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Woods, a 15-time major champion, asked to intervene as a defendant in the case, and his attorneys wrote that Herman sued the trust to avoid an agreement the two made to arbitrate all disputes.

"During their relationship, Mr. Woods invited Ms. Herman to live with him as his guest in the Residence," the motion said. "Mr. Woods never negotiated an oral tenancy agreement with Ms. Herman. Nor was there ever a written tenancy agreement between Mr. Woods or the Trust, on the one hand, and Ms. Herman, on the other hand. Mr. Woods never transferred to Ms. Herman any ownership interest in or rights of possession to the Residence."

Herman is suing the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Trust, the trust that owns Woods' home, for at least $30 million after he asked her to move out of the property.

Herman says the agreement allowed her to live in the home expense-free in exchange for "valuable services" that were "extraordinary in nature." However, Herman alleges she was tricked to leave the home and was locked out when she returned.

Lawyers for the trust filed a motion to dismiss the suit, first alleging that the trust isn’t who she was really going after and that she failed to name the trustee in the lawsuit. Lawyers for the trust also said it was Herman who removed her belongings from the home and that "oral tenancy agreements" are only good for less than one year in Florida.

The alleged NDA was signed in 2017.

But Herman claims the agreement should be unenforceable under the Speak Out Act, which "prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.