WWE legend The Undertaker and his wife, known in pro wrestling as Michelle McCool, had a frightening experience while near crystal clear blue waters on Sunday afternoon.

McCool, whose real name is Michelle Calaway, posted several videos to her Twitter account showing a nurse shark swimming in shallow waters where she was. She said she called her husband to come check it out.

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, came over to the water and, with his 6-feet-10-inch frame, leered at the shark. The shark would swim away as the "Deadman" got into the water.

"I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this ‘vegetation’ looked a lot like a shark," McCool tweeted. "So, I text hubby @undertaker … kinda digging that last picture A LOT."

In the video, McCool added: "Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away but you are."

The Undertaker and McCool both had incredible runs in the WWE. The Undertaker is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all-time and wrapped his career as a seven-time WWE world champion. McCool was a two-time women’s champion and two-time Divas champion before she retired from pro wrestling.

The two have been married since 2010.