The Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) is conducting an investigation into an incident between three players during a softball playoff game.

During the Area Championship series at Cisco High School in McCamey, Texas, a catcher's throw appeared to hit a two separate batters on the opposing team in their head areas.

It remains unclear whether the Cisco players were intentionally targeted by the Cisco player's throws.

A man who identified himself as the father of one of the batters who was struck, is believed to be the first person to share the viral video online.

A reporter for KMID-TV in Odessa, Texas, shared Dustin Ferguson's video.

The incident happened when the catcher attempted the ball down the first base line. However, the Cisco batter was hit in the head in the process.

The UIL sent a statement to KMID saying the organization "is aware of an incident that occurred during the McCamey vs. Cisco Softball Playoff Series." Officials added that they were "in contact with the school administrations to gather additional information."

Two other schools may have been subjected to similar experiences when they played against McCamey, according to a report from KAMR4.

Officials will have to determine what the catchers intent was when she was making the throws. Whether the batter interfered will also be a factor. If a hitter fails to step outside the batter's box or makes a movement that directly impeded the catcher's ability, an umpire can call batter's interference.

If batter's interference is called, the team is penalized with an out. However, a batter cannot be called for interference on a play where the catcher forces the hitter to interfere.

The Cisco Loboes went on to defeat the McCamey Badgers 2-0 to advance to the regional quarterfinals. The Samford Bulldogs play Cisco on May 11.