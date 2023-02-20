Throughout college sports and even professional leagues, teams have switched things up with their jerseys, providing alternates with different colorways to liven things up.

But the Texas Longhorns are all about tradition, vice president and athletic director Chris Del Conte said during his town hall on Monday.

Conte said via Orangebloods.com that there is "no chance" Texas will ever have alternate uniforms in the future. The only colors in his head are burnt orange and white.

Schools like the University of Oregon are all for the modern way of keeping fans on their toes with their new uniforms and gear each week. Of course, they take the alternate jerseys to an extreme, but others have also livened their jerseys up a bit like Ole Miss, Florida and many more.

In 2018, fans got involved where they could when they noticed Media Day pictures of players in what appeared to be a brighter orange than normal.

One alumni said, "Ok @_delconte what is going on with our beloved Burnt Orange? Why are we getting brighter and brighter? Some clarity would be much appreciated for us @TexasExes. Let’s put the Burnt back in Orange. After all… #ThisIs Texas."

Another disgruntled fan likened those jerseys to the University of Tennessee’s bright orange and white. Being an SEC rival, that rubbed many the wrong way.

But it goes to show what this traditional colorway means to the Longhorns and their fan base.

Last season, the burnt orange looked pretty dark on the football uniforms of Steve Sarkisian’s group that went 8-5 and took a loss in the Alamo Bowl to the University of Washington.

Next season will be interesting to watch from the jump as top recruit Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning, heads to Texas for his freshman year. He is expected to battle for the starting quarterback role against Quinn Ewers, another top recruit from a year ago.

As a true freshman, Ewers threw for 2,177 yards with 15 touchdowns to six interceptions in 10 games for the Longhorns last season.

No matter who is under center, fans just want the burnt orange and white to remain in place, and Del Conte appears to understand the assignment.